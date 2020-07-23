Hubeli, Dorothy S.

passed away Monday, July 20th 2020. Dorothy was born December 28, 1932 to the late HJ & Mrs. Violet P. Shaw. Dorothy is preceded in death by her two sisters, Ruth Murphey and Mary Ann Johnson.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James Hubeli, sisters-in-law Jimalee (the late Don) Hubeli, and Marianne (the late Cal) Jones. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend of many. She is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy was a retired grade school teacher and she enjoyed teaching the younger children. Dorothy was a collector of dolls and monkeys. When able, Dorothy and James would take long walks around the school track. She was a member of the YMCA in her neighborhood for many years. She was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa at Washington University.

Services: A visitation will be held Saturday, July 25th from 10:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm, at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, 63031. Burial to immediately follow the service at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115. Memorial donations in Dorothy's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Shriners Hospital of Saint Louis.