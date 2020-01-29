Knapp, Dorothy Selma
(nee Soval) of Webster Groves, MO, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife of 67 years to the late Martin Edward Knapp; devoted mother of Sharon Knapp and Denise (Daniel) King; Dorothy is also preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Boyd (Diana) Knapp.
<[fb]>Services: <[f%]>The family is being <[cw4][cs35]><[ml(GBAUE.jpg)]><[cw39][cs0]>served by Baue Funeral Home. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to the
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020