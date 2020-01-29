Dorothy Selma (Soval) Knapp

  "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
Obituary
Knapp, Dorothy Selma
(nee Soval) of Webster Groves, MO, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife of 67 years to the late Martin Edward Knapp; devoted mother of Sharon Knapp and Denise (Daniel) King; Dorothy is also preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Boyd (Diana) Knapp.
The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to the
