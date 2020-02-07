Dorothy "Dot" Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" Smith.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Smith, Dorothy "Dot"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tues, Feb 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late J. Sheppard "Shep" Smith III; dear mother and mother-in-law of Kelly Smith, Peggy (Ken) Lewis, Jay (Joan) Smith and Steve (Kathy) Smith; dear grandmother of Katie, Christie, Rick and Maria Lewis and Claire, Ryan, Stephen, Douglas and Lauren Smith. She had a life-long passion for her family, bridge, reading, and traveling.

Services: Memorial Mass to be held at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Saturday Feb 15 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation at church from 9:15 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Center for Head Injury Services, 11828 Lackland Rd., St. Louis, 63146 or Camp Rainbow Foundation, 13990 Olive Blvd, Suite 203-3, Chesterfield, 63017.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.