Smith, Dorothy "Dot"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tues, Feb 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late J. Sheppard "Shep" Smith III; dear mother and mother-in-law of Kelly Smith, Peggy (Ken) Lewis, Jay (Joan) Smith and Steve (Kathy) Smith; dear grandmother of Katie, Christie, Rick and Maria Lewis and Claire, Ryan, Stephen, Douglas and Lauren Smith. She had a life-long passion for her family, bridge, reading, and traveling.

Services: Memorial Mass to be held at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, Saturday Feb 15 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation at church from 9:15 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Center for Head Injury Services, 11828 Lackland Rd., St. Louis, 63146 or Camp Rainbow Foundation, 13990 Olive Blvd, Suite 203-3, Chesterfield, 63017.