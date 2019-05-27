Dorothy Steinberg

Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Steinberg, Dorothy May 25, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Marvin Steinberg; dear mother and mother-in-law of Irvin (Sharon) Steinberg, Linda (Eugene) Goldman and Beverly (Andrew) Shanfeld; grandmother to Michael (Michele) Steinberg, Nanci (Aaron) Miller, Amy (Glen) House, Steven (Bridgette Dunlap) Goldman, Brian (Lisa Perry) Shanfeld and Kerri (William) Kerr; great-grandmother to Miriam, Jessica, Rebecca, Benjamin, Carson, Madison, Lily, Caroline, Matthew, Gavin and Conor; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Graveside service Tuesday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd. 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 27, 2019
