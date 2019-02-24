Middendorf, Dorothy T. (nee Reker), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Feb. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Middendorf; loving mother of Anna, Tim, and Mary Middendorf; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Elizabeth, Daniel, Stephen, Clare and Grace: dear sister of Monica Herr. Services: Visitation 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, Burial J.B. National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy T. Middendorf.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019