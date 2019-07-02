|
|
Bodine, Dorothy Theresa (nee Spitz), baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Bodine; loving mother of Bruce (Catherine) Bodine; dear grandmother of Kimberly Gehring, Michelle (Michael) Bolton and Christine (Ryan) Brown; dear great-grandmother of LeAnn, Theodore, Joshua, Caleb, Addison, Weston and Haven; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Richard Catholic Church, St. Louis for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 2, 2019