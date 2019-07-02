St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dorothy Theresa Bodine

Dorothy Theresa Bodine Obituary
Bodine, Dorothy Theresa (nee Spitz), baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Bodine; loving mother of Bruce (Catherine) Bodine; dear grandmother of Kimberly Gehring, Michelle (Michael) Bolton and Christine (Ryan) Brown; dear great-grandmother of LeAnn, Theodore, Joshua, Caleb, Addison, Weston and Haven; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Richard Catholic Church, St. Louis for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
