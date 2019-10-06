Betz, Dorothy V.

(nee Pope), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Smiley Betz; dear mother of Phillip (Pam) Betz, Christine (Mark) Hillgartner and Scott Betz; dear grandmother of Samantha, Megan, Alexander,

Tony, Gina, Angelica, Anthony and Austin; dear great-grandmother of George, Henry, Ethan and Piper; dear sister of the late Laura Lee; our dear aunt, great-aunt, in- law and friend of many. Memorial contributions to the Scleroderma Research Foundation are appreciated.

Services: VISITATION: Monday, October 7, 2019 at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, from 2-8 p.m. Mass Celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Noon. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.