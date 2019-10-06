Dorothy V. Betz

Guest Book
  • "I hope you're happily looking down at us from heaven..."
    - Naty Golubski
  • "I really miss grandma, I had many happy memories of her and..."
    - Austin Betz
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Obituary
Betz, Dorothy V.

(nee Pope), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Smiley Betz; dear mother of Phillip (Pam) Betz, Christine (Mark) Hillgartner and Scott Betz; dear grandmother of Samantha, Megan, Alexander,

Tony, Gina, Angelica, Anthony and Austin; dear great-grandmother of George, Henry, Ethan and Piper; dear sister of the late Laura Lee; our dear aunt, great-aunt, in- law and friend of many. Memorial contributions to the Scleroderma Research Foundation are appreciated.

Services: VISITATION: Monday, October 7, 2019 at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, from 2-8 p.m. Mass Celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Noon. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
