Haddock, Dorothy Vaughan

aged 97 years, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 surrounded by her family at the The Mary Culver Home, Kirkwood, Missouri.

Beloved wife of the late James Nelson Haddock, MD. Loving mother of Susan Haddock of Crestwood, MO, Bill (Mary) Haddock of Denver, CO, John (Pam) Haddock of Kailua, HI, Roger (Julie) Haddock of Manchester, MO and Ann Ross of Webster Groves, MO; beloved grandmother to Malia Haddock, Chris Bowerman, Martha Haddock, Andrew Haddock, Carolyn Haddock, Holly Haddock and Avery Ross. Loving daughter of the late Cornelia and W.E. Vaughan and sister of the late William Edmund Vaughan, Jr.

Dorothy was born November 3, 1921 and raised in Forks of Elkhorn, Kentucky, and attended the University of Kentucky. Dot and Jim lived in a variety of locations including New York, Chicago, Lexington, KY, Topeka, KS, and Columbia, MO before settling in Webster Groves, MO, where they were residents for over 50 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, The St. Louis Medical Auxiliary Society, The Weavers' Guild of St. Louis and The Webster Groves Herb Society. She enjoyed travel, family vacations, spinning, weaving, amongst many other hobbies and charity work.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women; Crossroads Hospice; and The Gatesworth for the excellent care provided.

Services: Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday November 1, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 South Bompart Avenue, Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 with a Reception to follow. A Private family interment at St. Paul Churchyard was held

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122 314-966-6034. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.