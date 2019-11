Davis, Dorris Bachman Haines

95, passed away Monday, November 4 in Naples, Fla. She is survived by her son, Willis (Bill) Haines, and daughter Deborah Starke, and their families. She graduated from Washington University with a degree in English. She worked in public relations and was an artist and model.

