Meibaum, Dorris C.

(nee Layton) 93, died peacefully on April 6, 2020. Dorris is the daughter of the late Henry and Nellie Layton, sister of the late Ralph (Loraine) Layton, Margaret (Stephen) Vlodek, and Henry Layton Jr., and loving wife of the late Raymond K. Meibaum. Beloved by son Raymond M. and daughter-in law Janet, son Randy, grandson Raymond E. and his wife Melanie, and dear nieces and nephews. Dorris loved animals and nature and was devoted to wildlife conservation. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Private burial at Jefferson Barracks. Memorial mass and celebration of life are planned for a later date.