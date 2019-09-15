St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Schainker, Dorris

(nee Kolb) passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Schainker Jr.; loving mother of Edward (Denise) and Robert (Carolyn) Schainker; dearest grandmother of 3 and step-grandmother of 3; dear step-great grandmother of 2; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd.,

Saturday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Graveside service to follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
