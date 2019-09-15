|
Schainker, Dorris
(nee Kolb) passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Schainker Jr.; loving mother of Edward (Denise) and Robert (Carolyn) Schainker; dearest grandmother of 3 and step-grandmother of 3; dear step-great grandmother of 2; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd.,
Saturday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Graveside service to follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019