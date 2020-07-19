1/
Dorthea R. Wirz
Wirz, Dorothea R.

(nee Remmers), asleep in Jesus on July 12, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Norwood O. Wirz; loving mother of Mary Lou (Tim) Byrum, Sandra Wirz and the late David Wirz; cherished grandmother of Josh and Joe Byrum and great-grandmother of Lucas and Finn; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 South Lindbergh, St. Louis on Thursday, July 23, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
