Dunphy, Doug The Boogie Man At the age of 76, passed away July 26th. He is survived by his loving wife Judith Dunphy; children Angelina Dunphy, Danielle Dunphy, and Douglas Dunphy II; grandchildren Ryan Kostecki, Alanah Dunphy, Charlie Schaefer, and Scarlett Dunphy; sister Shirley Flynn; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He served in the U.S. Army 1st Cav. and completed two tours in Vietnam at the Rank of E-5. Services: Visitation Wed. 7/31, from 4-9pm, Service Thurs. 8/1, at 10am, both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois).

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019
