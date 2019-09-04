Dougherty, Margaret Rose

(nee Howard), of Chesterfield, passed away on August 22, 2019. She was 94. Beloved wife of the late John R. Dougherty, Jr., she is survived by her eight healthy, successful children: Peggy (Bob) Gale, Katie (Jay) Delmez, Diane Dougherty (Al Wright), Reggie (Bob) Ament, Sheila (Roberto) Escalante, Joan (Anthony) Colaneri, Brigid Dougherty and John (Victoria) Dougherty. She was the loving grandmother of Amy, Jeff, Jenny, Tracy, Alec, Tim, Kevin, Rob, Gina, Anthony, Meghan, Eamon, Charlotte and Josephine; dear great-grandmother of Anya, Alex, Ellie, Nicholas, Evan, Delaney, Riley, Ben, Maddie, Callie, Kianny, Anthony, Sunny, Clark and Dailey. One of eight children herself, Marge is also survived by her beloved brother, James Howard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles P. and Gladys Howard, her devoted husband, John, her siblings Charles Howard, Edwin Howard, Henry Howard, Leslie Howard, Donald Howard and Maureen Bayne, and her great-granddaughter, Paige Jamieson.

Marge would be the first to admit she was habitually late her entire life. Her husband told her time and time again that he had no doubt she would be late for her own funeral. At age 75, shortly after his death, she turned over a new leaf and became scrupulously punctual; for the last 20 years of her life, she was ready and waiting for her visiting children, who cared for her through her final years.

She will be remembered as a faithful Roman Catholic, proud mother of eight, passionate advocate for education and lifelong learning, a loving sister, aunt, cousin and faithful friend. She will be remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as a woman of unwavering persistence and stoicism until the very end.

Marge was a longtime volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital and the Butterfly House, both of Chesterfield, MO.

Services: Memorial Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Marie Drive Chesterfield, MO 63005 Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation would be appreciated. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

So long, Mom. Or, as you used to say, "Bye now."

