Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Stoney, Douglas Aaron of St. Louis on Monday, April 8, 2019. Loving father of Douglas Thomas Stoney; dearest companion of Barbara; dearest brother of Marsha Botkin and the late Donna Craft; dearest son of the late Thomas and Rev. Grace Stoney; dearest grandson of the late Rev. Elizabeth Farrior; dearest uncle of Jason and Amy and the late Chad Botkin; dear great-uncle of Chace. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, April 12, 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
