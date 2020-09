Crecelius, Douglas C.

Suddenly on September 7, 2020 at age 62. Son of the late Vernon and Shirley Crecelius. He is survived by his sisters Linda Bourgeois and Karen Crecelius; his niece Gina (Jeffrey) Long and his adorable great nephews, Dominic and Michael Long and many cousins.

Services: Memorial Service to be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed My People.