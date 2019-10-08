|
|
Mattingly, Douglas L.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Treasured fiance of the late Monica McEvilly; beloved son of the late Don and Gerry Mattingly; loving brother of Donna Rabbitt, Janice (Michael) Kaminski, Russ Mattingly, Diane (the late Jim) Slattery, Michael (Aimee Bilyeu) Mattingly and Lynette Mattingly. Professional uncle of 23 and great-uncle of many. A dear cousin and friend to many.
"The Chicks Be Diggin' Me".
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel., 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, October 10, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions to The American Diabetes Association or appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019