Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Mattingly, Douglas L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Treasured fiance of the late Monica McEvilly; beloved son of the late Don and Gerry Mattingly; loving brother of Donna Rabbitt, Janice (Michael) Kaminski, Russ Mattingly, Diane (the late Jim) Slattery, Michael (Aimee Bilyeu) Mattingly and Lynette Mattingly. Professional uncle of 23 and great-uncle of many. A dear cousin and friend to many.

"The Chicks Be Diggin' Me".

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel., 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, October 10, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Contributions to The American Diabetes Association or appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

