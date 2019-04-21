Roller, Douglas P. passed from this earth peacefully on April 11, 2019 with loved ones at his side. Doug had battled COPD for many years with the same grit, determination and courage that served him so well in his 50 years as a criminal and civil litigator. He is survived and dearly loved by his wife of 34 years, Jennifer (Tynes); son Matthew Roller (Tracey Tarkowski), daughter Caitie Wiedner (Luke); from his previous marriage, Scott Roller (Amy), Susan Roller Marin, Shawn Roller and nine grandchildren; brother Robert Roller (Suzanne). A celebration of his life is being planned for the future. www.kutisfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019