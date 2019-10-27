Hansen, Douglas Russell

age 81, passed away on October 22, 2019 in Bonita Springs, Florida after losing a fight with cancer. He was born February 18, 1938 in Houston TX to Ann & Russell Hansen. He earned a degree in chemical engineering from Rice Institute/University. On June 28, 1968 he married Carol Mae Roloff of Kaukauna WI. In 1993 after working 32 years for Monsanto Chemical Company he retired as Vice President of Monsanto Enviro-Chem Systems.

His work took him to many places, including CA, WI, and MO before retiring to FL. He enjoyed handball, golf, rooting for the St Louis Cardinals and playing cards with his many friends. Doug will be especially remembered for his quick wit and his "jokes of the day".

He was proud to have helped launch E-Beam Services, Inc which became the preeminent electron beam company in the western hemisphere.

Survivors include his wife Carol "Mitzi" Roloff; sister Martha Dinwiddie, brother-in-law Richard Dinwiddie; sisters-in-law Mernie Roloff, Roberta Roloff, Barbara Roloff and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date in Appleton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bullard Community Library, P.O. Box 368, Bullard, TX 75757 or to a . Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.