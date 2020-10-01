Larson, Douglas Steven

65, of St. Louis passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 due to complications from brain cancer. Born on July 22, 1955 to Harold and Aileen Larson of Cherokee, IA, Doug graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in metallurgical engineering. After college, he worked at Olin Brass and Betz Laboratories before settling into a long career as a water treatment engineer at Anheuser-Busch. Since retiring in 2008, Doug enjoyed many hobbies, including golf, cycling, bridge, and tackling projects of all kinds. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially to cheer on his Iowa State Cyclones and St. Louis Cardinals. He will be greatly missed by his family including his wife of 40 years, Ginny, and their daughters Katie and Erika, his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Services: A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. on the outdoor patio at Sunset Overlook in Columbia, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to your favorite charity.