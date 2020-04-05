Doyle Wayne Counts

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle Wayne Counts.
Service Information
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212
Obituary
Send Flowers

Counts, Doyle Wayne

At the age of 67, Doyle passed on to his eternal home in Heaven on March 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife Becky Counts, his parents Leamon and Georgia Counts, his sisters Patricia Counts and Marilyn Davis, and niece Ashley Embrey and her husband Eric.

Doyle is remembered for his vivid storytelling, his love for the open road, and his steadfast devotion to his family and friends. Doyle was a member of the Church of Christ and in recent days, he longed to be with his Heavenly Father.

www.colliersfuneralhome.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.