Counts, Doyle Wayne

At the age of 67, Doyle passed on to his eternal home in Heaven on March 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife Becky Counts, his parents Leamon and Georgia Counts, his sisters Patricia Counts and Marilyn Davis, and niece Ashley Embrey and her husband Eric.

Doyle is remembered for his vivid storytelling, his love for the open road, and his steadfast devotion to his family and friends. Doyle was a member of the Church of Christ and in recent days, he longed to be with his Heavenly Father.

www.colliersfuneralhome.com