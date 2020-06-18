Shearburn, Dudley Jean Dovel

Dudley Jean Dovel Shearburn, Ph.D., 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Aberdeen Heights, her St. Louis, Missouri home. Dudley was the mother of seven "precious children", as she often described them, who were with her over the last weekend and at her passing. Alert and wry, she was the family matriarch still demanding from her children their best bedside manners: she held court.

Dudley was born January 8, 1929, in Birmingham, Alabama, daughter of James P. Dovel and wife Mary Nelle (nee Holley). Raised by a single mother, she and her sister Alice Marie Strong enjoyed simple pleasures in Depression-era Alabama, nurtured by a network of loving aunts, uncles, and extended family, including her paternal grandfather, James Pickering Dovel, a Renaissance man, self-taught engineer and inventor who revolutionized industrial iron processes while Chief Engineer at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham. Today it is a national historic landmark, the pride of the Shearburn family.

Dudley graduated from Birmingham Southern College and established a lifelong sisterhood as a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. In college she developed a limitless curiosity and interest in learning, which she passed along to family, students, and friends, whose lives she enriched immeasurably.

In 1951 she married Everett Brice Shearburn, Jr., and embarked on what can only be fairly described as a long and winding road, an appropriate image for the world traveler she became. She moved from her beloved Alabama to the border state of Missouri and later to North Carolina. In St. Louis, Dudley and her husband, "Shearb", parented their large family and took part in school, civic, and business affairs. The children and grandchildren continue an active presence in St. Louis today, where they held many family celebrations around their beloved mother.

Dudley, as a true Capricorn, was a planner with drive and the ability to multi-task. Following her divorce from Everett in 1967, she raised seven children as a single mother while returning to graduate school at St. Louis University, working fulltime as she pursued master's and doctoral degrees. She was timeless in her ability to adapt to change, an early feminist "woke" to 60's sensibilities while working, tending the children and participating in causes that reflected progressive changes and humane values.

She provided for her peers, students, and legions of friends a view of life without limits: she knew the value of friends and learning, she was a critical thinker who developed innovative curricula and novel teaching outcomes at Special School District in St. Louis. In 1977, she joined the faculty at Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC and retired in 1998. At Salem she taught special education, directed the Orton Reading Center, developed women's studies, and pioneered a program of teaching adult women returning to complete a college degree.

She was known all over Winston-Salem for her lively book discussion groups, which met in her home, for good books, good talk, and good wine. Evenings in her stylish loft in Albert Hall were equal to college courses: they read the classics, and she was unsparing in asking that the club members come prepared to answer difficult questions. She led Salem student groups abroad and then designed trips for her book club members. Dudley' s willingness to get up and go started in childhood, and continued during the years when she piled her young children in a VW van and camped along the way to the southwest. She introduced the joys of travel to her grandchildren.

In all these ways Dudley Shearburn was one of the most original and remarkable women of our time. And she did it all with much laughter, an entertainer without peer.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her children: E. Brice of Winston Salem, NC and daughters Sarah Brice, Cora Grace and Everett Blake (EB); James Pickering Dovel and wife Geneva of St Louis, MO and children Cullen St Real and Logan James, Thomas Fitzmaurice of St Louis, MO and children Michael Fitzmaurice and Joseph Charles; Mary Holley and partner Alonzo Lewis, of St Louis, MO and her daughter Holley Dovel Shearburn of Winston Salem, NC; John Woodley and wife Annette Allen and children Emily Dovel and Claire Timmons of Signal Mountain TN; William Dudley and wife Julie and children Emma Grier and William Brice of St Louis, MO; Martha Ellen and partner Tania Oliva of Reddington Beach, FL; and great grandchild Adelia Grace daughter of Cullen and wife Lara San Antonio, TX. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Everett B Shearburn Jr., her sister Alice Marie Strong, and brother-in-law James Strong.

She will be interred in Winston-Salem at Gods Acre completing her circle of life and reflecting her abiding connection to Home Moravian and the Moravian tradition of education, civility and good works.

Friends in Winston-Salem have established a Dudley Shearburn Readers Prize that will award a local reader book gifts from Bookmarks, Dudley's favorite independent bookstore.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Dudley Dovel Shearburn Memorial Fund at the Sloss Furnaces Foundation, a non-profit foundation in Birmingham, Ala. The address is Sloss Furnaces Foundation, c/o 1827 First Avenue North, Suite 200, Birmingham, Al 35203.

The family will plan and announce a celebration of Dudley?s life at a later date when the constraints required by COVID are relaxed allowing family and friends to gather together.