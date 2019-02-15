|
|
Henderson, Dwight Ike Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores Henderson (nee Huetteman); dear father of Susan (Darren) Richardson, David (Dianne) Henderson and the late Robert Henderson; our dear grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 7; brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 18, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019