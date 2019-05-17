Salia, E. Charles baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Margaret Salia (nee Murray); dear father of Frances Salia and Maggie (Fausto) Pizarro; proud grandfather of Juaquin, Rosalie, Mateo, and Egnazzio; beloved dogs Cinnamon, Snoopy, Murray, Saimer, Brownie and Sadie; brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Mr. Salia was an avid soccer player and coach. He graduated from CBC High School and was the goalie for the first soccer team at CBC. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, Wildwood, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry or St. Cecilia Catholic School. Visitation at St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road, Wildwood, MO 63038 Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 17, 2019