Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Fey. View Sign

Fey, Earl passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Chester, IL on August 6th 1931, he lived most of his life in St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Glenda (Toler) Fey. He is survived by his three children Brenda (Fey) Beck, Dean Fey, and Gary Fey; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many friends. He lived a large life. Had a successful career in Architecture and spent many years as an avocational Archaeologist. He loved to travel (visiting no less than 41 countries), read, and tell jokes and puns. Earl made his family his highest priority, and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Earl can make donations in his name to the Cahokia Archaeological Society c/o Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville, IL 62234, or just buy yourself a book about history, archaeology, architecture, or politics. Earl will be remembered at a private family service.

Fey, Earl passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in Chester, IL on August 6th 1931, he lived most of his life in St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Glenda (Toler) Fey. He is survived by his three children Brenda (Fey) Beck, Dean Fey, and Gary Fey; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many friends. He lived a large life. Had a successful career in Architecture and spent many years as an avocational Archaeologist. He loved to travel (visiting no less than 41 countries), read, and tell jokes and puns. Earl made his family his highest priority, and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Earl can make donations in his name to the Cahokia Archaeological Society c/o Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville, IL 62234, or just buy yourself a book about history, archaeology, architecture, or politics. Earl will be remembered at a private family service. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close