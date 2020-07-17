Myers, Earl Martin Sr.

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Zala Myers; cherished son of the late Alva and Rose Myers; devoted father of Jack (Diane) Myers, Cheryl Myers, Mark (Mercie) Myers, the late Linda Duncan and the late Earl Myers, Jr.; father-in-law of Patty Myers and Dan Duncan; loving grandfather of Paul (Tonya) Myers, Jessica (Jeff) Marsh, Matthew (Emily) Duncan, Kevin (Kelly) Myers and Michael Myers; treasured great-grandfather of Brittany, Ashley, Ellie, Clara, Coen; Earl is preceded in death by his siblings, Jean Mikulas, Evelyn McGraw, Norman Myers and Leroy Myers.

Earl was a member of Church of the Shepherd. He retired from Boeing. Earl enjoyed woodworking, fishing, playing the banjo and going to his home in the Lake of the Ozarks. He was a very pleasant man whose integrity was without question. Earl enjoyed helping people and was loved by his neighbors. Earl was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made in Earl's name to Church of the Shepherd.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay St. Funeral Service Tuesday, July 21, 10:00 am at Baue Cave Springs. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.