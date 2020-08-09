1/
Earl Raymond Orr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Orr, Earl Raymond

age 92, went to Heaven on August 1, 2020.

Best dad and father-in-law of Cindy (Ray) Knittig and Sue (Mike) Walker. Loving 'Popo' to Laura, Jenny, Carly, and Beth; 'Great-Popo' to Caitlyn, Maddie, Lucas, Dominic, Lainey, Vinnie, and Layla. He was a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, friend, and Bella's buddy.

He and his siblings were raised in the Lutheran Orphans' Home, Des Peres, MO. He was a United States Marine, proudly serving for 9 years. A McDonnell Douglas retiree, he was a 30+ year member of the Gateway Winnies RV Club, as well as a member of the Freemasons, Scottish Rite, and the Shriners.

In 1956, he married Betty and built their house by hand. They raised two daughters. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest, going out of his way to help others and was a stranger to no one. He often said, 'It's almost a sin to be as happy as I am.'

Services: Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Earl's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Fisher House.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved