Orr, Earl Raymond

age 92, went to Heaven on August 1, 2020.

Best dad and father-in-law of Cindy (Ray) Knittig and Sue (Mike) Walker. Loving 'Popo' to Laura, Jenny, Carly, and Beth; 'Great-Popo' to Caitlyn, Maddie, Lucas, Dominic, Lainey, Vinnie, and Layla. He was a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, friend, and Bella's buddy.

He and his siblings were raised in the Lutheran Orphans' Home, Des Peres, MO. He was a United States Marine, proudly serving for 9 years. A McDonnell Douglas retiree, he was a 30+ year member of the Gateway Winnies RV Club, as well as a member of the Freemasons, Scottish Rite, and the Shriners.

In 1956, he married Betty and built their house by hand. They raised two daughters. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest, going out of his way to help others and was a stranger to no one. He often said, 'It's almost a sin to be as happy as I am.'

Services: Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Earl's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Fisher House.