Dalton, Earlene
left to be with the angels, Sat., Feb. 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Christopher H. Dalton; the loving mother and mother-in-law of Chris Jr. (Cindy), Jeff (Jane) and Kim (Joe) Faber. Dear grandmother (Nana) of Sam (Sarah), Elle (Sam), Kelly (Alfredo), C. Andrew and great grandmother of Max and Alex. She will always be remembered for her joyful outlook on life and her devotion to family and friends.
Services: Visitation Thurs., Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m., with funeral at 1:00 p.m., at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment, Resurrection. see boppchapel.com for full obituary.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020