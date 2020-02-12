St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Earlene Dalton


1933 - 2020
Earlene Dalton Obituary

Dalton, Earlene

left to be with the angels, Sat., Feb. 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of Christopher H. Dalton; the loving mother and mother-in-law of Chris Jr. (Cindy), Jeff (Jane) and Kim (Joe) Faber. Dear grandmother (Nana) of Sam (Sarah), Elle (Sam), Kelly (Alfredo), C. Andrew and great grandmother of Max and Alex. She will always be remembered for her joyful outlook on life and her devotion to family and friends.

Services: Visitation Thurs., Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m., with funeral at 1:00 p.m., at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment, Resurrection. see boppchapel.com for full obituary.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
