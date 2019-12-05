|
|
Judd, Earlene M.
(nee Evans) 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Leroy "John" Judd, Jr.; dear mother of Michael (Lisa) Burbes, Mark (Kimberly) Clements, Lisa Foster and Lynda Clements (John Sturm). Proud grandmother of Lyndsey, Sarah, Vincent, Hannah, Joshua, Hope, Benjamin and Emily. Proud great-grandmother of Kaydence and Rory. Dear sister, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Served as State Representative District 104, 1981-1983. Served on St. Louis County Highways Department Board. Served as Lemay Republican Committeewoman, 1984-1996 and on State Committee. Served as Campaign Manager for Senator Jim Lembke. Served as President of the South County Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, 2009-2011. Served as President of the Rosati Council Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Services: Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, 4-9 p.m. at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel. Mass Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church. Burial to follow at St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Life Well International, 4355 Ventura Place Dr., St. Louis 63128.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019