Edelgard "Edie" Hahn-Hughes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edelgard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hahn-Hughes, Edelgard "Edie" 81, of St. Charles, MO, passed away May 12 due to complications from Myelofibrosis. Edie is survived by her brother, Peter Hahn; husband, Paul Hughes; two sons, Brian & Steve Smith; three grandchildren, Ashley, Luke, & Grace Smith; and great-granddaughter, Christina Mehr. Edie joins her late brother, Harry. Edie was born in Wuppertal, Germany on July 28, 1938 to Else & Alfred Hahn. In 1959, she moved to America to begin a new chapter that touched the lives of so many. Services: Due to COVID-19, no visitation will be held. Instead, a funeral service for immediate family will be May 16 at 10 a.m. at Lakewood Park Cemetery. In the future, when it is safe to do so, everyone will be invited to a grand celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, Edie would want you to give blood and make a donation to your local food pantry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lakewood Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved