Hahn-Hughes, Edelgard "Edie" 81, of St. Charles, MO, passed away May 12 due to complications from Myelofibrosis. Edie is survived by her brother, Peter Hahn; husband, Paul Hughes; two sons, Brian & Steve Smith; three grandchildren, Ashley, Luke, & Grace Smith; and great-granddaughter, Christina Mehr. Edie joins her late brother, Harry. Edie was born in Wuppertal, Germany on July 28, 1938 to Else & Alfred Hahn. In 1959, she moved to America to begin a new chapter that touched the lives of so many. Services: Due to COVID-19, no visitation will be held. Instead, a funeral service for immediate family will be May 16 at 10 a.m. at Lakewood Park Cemetery. In the future, when it is safe to do so, everyone will be invited to a grand celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, Edie would want you to give blood and make a donation to your local food pantry.



