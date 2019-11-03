Schmidt, Edgar W.

Ed Schmidt, 80, died peacefully at home October 27, 2019. Dear brother of Earl (Shirley) and Ethel (the late Gary Goble). Beloved friend and life partner of Betsey Anderson. Special uncle to nine Schmidt and Goble nieces and nephews and their descendants. Loving "Grandpa Ed" to the Jeff & Abby Barker family.

A native of Alton, Illinois, Ed was a longtime educator, most notably in a profoundly satisfying and life-shaping position in Kenya, 25 years at Ladue HS, and math/science consulting after retirement. His passions centered on aid to schools in East Africa, environmental causes, and social justice. Ed was active to the end in the Ethical Society of St Louis, Sierra Club, Missouri Prairie Foundation, Richmond Heights Garden Club and Wild Ones native plant society.

Services: Memorial service on Saturday, November 16, 2 p.m. at the Ethical Society of St Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd, Ladue 63124. Memorial donations to support the Ugandan school project may be made to the Ethical Society of St Louis.