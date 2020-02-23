Colwell, Lt. Col. Edison "Terry"

81, of Cedar Park, Texas, died on February 11, 2020. US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. Born August 22, 1938 in Fargo, North Dakota to Edison David Colwell and Florence Isabel McDonald.

He earned a BS in Agricultural Education from NDSU and MBA from Webster University. His military career covered 33 years. He enjoyed sports, travel and reading.

He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Kirgan Colwell, survived by his children Julie Colwell (Maureen Moeller), Lisa Votti (Carl Votti), Clay Colwell (Sean Burger), and stepchildren Wesley Villhard (Debbie Dempsey), Robert Villhard, and Margaret Villhard Graham (John Graham). Affectionately remembered as "Opa" by his 8 grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Lakeline Oak's Lounge in Cedar Park, Texas. Full Military Burial with Honors will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.