Brown, Edith "Edie"

April 28, 1930 - April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Harvey Brown; dear mother and mother-in-law of Ellen Brown (Brent Franzel) and Steven J. Brown (Joan); dear grandmother of Melissa Klupchak (Max), David Brown and Matthew Franzel (fiancéee LeeAnn Davenport); dear great-grandmother of Carly Rose and Cameron Michael Klupchak; our dear friend.

Edith loved her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many of her years as a volunteer buyer at the Jewish Hospital Gift Shop. She was involved with the purchasing of beauty products and cosmetics, and was the gift shop's biggest customer. She loved her winters in California, but St Louis was her home to her and her family. She was multi-talented with her artwork, embroidery and needlepoint. She was a generous and trusted friend to many. We will miss her caring, charm and compassionate smile.

Services: A private family service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions preferred to Cong B'nai Amoona, 324 N. Mason Road, 63141, Jewish Community Center (Mac & Jeanette Sports Fund), #2 Millstone Campus Drive, 63146 or a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

