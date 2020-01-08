Edith C. Cunnane

Guest Book
  • "See you in Paradise"
    - Cathy Smith
  • "Sad to hear the loss of Edith Cunnane, such a sweet lady! ..."
    - Katie Montgomery
  • "Edith was one of the kindest, generous and most..."
    - Mary Beth Donegan
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Incarnate Word Parish
13416 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, MO
Obituary
Cunnane, Edith C.

(nee McGarry) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, January 3, 2020.

Services: Funeral Mass Friday, January 10, 10 a.m. at Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63017. A

celebration of life and family greeting will follow Mass at Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. No flowers please. Donations to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker, St. Louis, MO appreciated. See osfuneralhomes.com for more obituary information

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
