Cunnane, Edith C.
(nee McGarry) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, January 3, 2020.
Services: Funeral Mass Friday, January 10, 10 a.m. at Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO 63017. A
celebration of life and family greeting will follow Mass at Old Warson Country Club, 9841 Old Warson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63124. No flowers please. Donations to St. Patrick Center, 800 N. Tucker, St. Louis, MO appreciated. See osfuneralhomes.com for more obituary information
Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home