Baumgartner, Edith J. (nee Weinrich) went into the arms of Jesus on Fri. Mar. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Erwin J. Baumgartner. Loving mother of Carla (John) Hagan, Karen (Patrick) Blanford and Ruth (Mitchell) Blose. Cherished grandmother of 11 and greatgrandmother of 6. Dear sister of Irene Friedemann, Charlotte Morner, Dorthea Dageford, Gladys Green and Georgiene Anderson. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial service on Sun. May 5, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorials to Dakota Boys Ranch, Ysleta Lutheran Mission and Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church. Tributes at jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019