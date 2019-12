Page, Edmon S. 'Eddie'

91 yrs., on December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Gleynafa "Faye" Page; loving father of Miles; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend of many.

Services: Vistation, Fri., Dec. 20th, 10 a.m. till the time of Service 12:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, Florissant. Interment Jefferson Barracks. Eddie's last wish was to make sure that everyone he came in contact with knew they were someone important to him. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com