Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Pfaff, Edmond F. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. Pfaff (nee Mueller); dear father of Daniel Pfaff and Donna (Richard) Bell; dear grandfather of Lauren (Sean) Begley, Andrew (Brandi) Pfaff, Lindsay Bolin, Brian Bolin and Dani Pfaff; dear great-grandfather of Jameson Begley; dear brother of Lewis (Bobbi) Pfaff and the late Lois (Larry) Hogan, Dorothy (Rich) Brunts, Donald Pfaff and JoAnn (Ben) Wahoff; dear brother-in-law of Jean (the late Tony) Bommarito; our dear uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many. Mr. Pfaff retired from Union Electric after 42 years of service. He was a member of Daily World Missionaries and a lifelong Blues fan. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 29, 9:30 a.m., St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church or Daily World Missionaries appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
