|
|
Pfaff, Edmond F. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. Pfaff (nee Mueller); dear father of Daniel Pfaff and Donna (Richard) Bell; dear grandfather of Lauren (Sean) Begley, Andrew (Brandi) Pfaff, Lindsay Bolin, Brian Bolin and Dani Pfaff; dear great-grandfather of Jameson Begley; dear brother of Lewis (Bobbi) Pfaff and the late Lois (Larry) Hogan, Dorothy (Rich) Brunts, Donald Pfaff and JoAnn (Ben) Wahoff; dear brother-in-law of Jean (the late Tony) Bommarito; our dear uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many. Mr. Pfaff retired from Union Electric after 42 years of service. He was a member of Daily World Missionaries and a lifelong Blues fan. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 29, 9:30 a.m., St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church or Daily World Missionaries appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019