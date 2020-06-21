Tremblay, Edmond Jean "Crocky"

died on June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Marie (Mahoney). Father of Jean Marie, Chris (Vickie), Thomas Gerard, and E. Jason (Jean) Tremblay; dear grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 3.

Jean had many passions during his life, including fishing, botany, boating, aviation and, later in life, cattle ranching. Born in Indiana, he grew up in Toledo, Ohio, obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Detroit and moved to St. Louis, Missouri, in 1971, where he started his own business, a distributorship of automation products. In the 1950s, he served in the US. Air Force, where he rose to the rank of Captain as a Navigator flying C-97 Stratocruisers. Continuing his love of flying later in life, Jean was active in the Civil Air Patrol Florida Wing, where he became Squadron Commander of the Marco Island Composite Squadron.

Services: Due to current conditions in our country, private services will be at Bellerive Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local charity of choice.