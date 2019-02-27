Welshans, Edmund B., III 85, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on February 21, 2019. Ed led a full life, including raising a family, taking over and owning an accounting firm that his father founded, and becoming VP and financial officer of IMSCO. He enjoyed many activities including tennis, skiing, scuba diving, sailing and especially golf. He loved spending time with his family, as well as his childhood, St. Monica, and Whitmoor friends. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Darleen (Dee) (nee Warden) Welshans; children Brad (Jennifer), Chrissy (Dan) Barnes and Lori (Anthony) Harter. Grandfather to Jessica, Ryan, Emily, Kyle, Tyler, Mason and Madison. He was the loving brother of Marlene Knobbe-Parsons and the late Jane Stanze. Ed donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Services: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd. in Cottleville, MO on Monday, March 4. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., with a Memorial Mass following at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund B. Welshans III.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019