1/
Edmund Hale Parham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Parham, Edmund Hale

Absent from the body, present with the Lord, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Loving husband of Judith Ann Parham for 50 years; dear father of Walter (Becky), Andrew (Jen), and Penny Parham; cherished granddad of Eli, Sam, Emily, Jesse, Ashley, Caleb and Ruthie Parham; beloved brother of Marilyn (Howard) Brooks, and Patty (Auby) Houchin.

Services: Celebration of life service to be held Saturday, August 22, 1 p.m. at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand, St. Louis, MO 63103. For more information, please go to buchholzmortuary.com. A BUCHHOLZ MORTUARY WEST Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Third Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved