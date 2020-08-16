Parham, Edmund Hale

Absent from the body, present with the Lord, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Loving husband of Judith Ann Parham for 50 years; dear father of Walter (Becky), Andrew (Jen), and Penny Parham; cherished granddad of Eli, Sam, Emily, Jesse, Ashley, Caleb and Ruthie Parham; beloved brother of Marilyn (Howard) Brooks, and Patty (Auby) Houchin.

Services: Celebration of life service to be held Saturday, August 22, 1 p.m. at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand, St. Louis, MO 63103. For more information, please go to buchholzmortuary.com. A BUCHHOLZ MORTUARY WEST Service.