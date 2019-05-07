|
|
Cook-Huffman, Edna M. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, on Mon., May 6, 2019. Loving wife of Crafton Jim Huffman; loving mother of LaDonna (Michael) Kellis and Catherine (Roger) Holdenried; dear grandmother of Alison, Kennedy, Lucas, Blakeli and Brayden. Visitation at Kutis So. Co., 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thurs., 5/9, from 4 until service at 7. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society appreciated. Private inurnment at J.B. Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019