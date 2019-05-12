|
Deardeuff, Edna M. (nee Lohding) age 100, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Cika and Paul Deardeuff; dear mother of the late Jeanne Heck (nee Cika); dear favorite mother-in-law of Michael (Phyllis) Heck; dear grandmother of Christy (Kurtis) Sobush and Steven (Alexandra) Heck; dear daughter of the late Julius and Margaret Lohding; dear twin sister of the late Elizabeth Kaminski; dear aunt of Dennis (Georgia) and Ted (Vivian) Kaminski; dear greataunt of Stephanie Deterding and Jennifer (Adam) Magnus; dear step-mother of Judy (Rick) Ruf, John (Tammy) Deardeuff and Jeannie (the late Tim) Steenberge; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-grandmother and friend of many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, May 15, 9:45 a.m. to Mary, Mother of the Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Rose of Lima CemeteryDeSoto. Special thanks to her friends at Our Lady of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019