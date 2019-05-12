St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Deardeuff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Deardeuff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna M. Deardeuff Obituary
Deardeuff, Edna M. (nee Lohding) age 100, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Cika and Paul Deardeuff; dear mother of the late Jeanne Heck (nee Cika); dear favorite mother-in-law of Michael (Phyllis) Heck; dear grandmother of Christy (Kurtis) Sobush and Steven (Alexandra) Heck; dear daughter of the late Julius and Margaret Lohding; dear twin sister of the late Elizabeth Kaminski; dear aunt of Dennis (Georgia) and Ted (Vivian) Kaminski; dear greataunt of Stephanie Deterding and Jennifer (Adam) Magnus; dear step-mother of Judy (Rick) Ruf, John (Tammy) Deardeuff and Jeannie (the late Tim) Steenberge; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-grandmother and friend of many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, May 15, 9:45 a.m. to Mary, Mother of the Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Rose of Lima CemeteryDeSoto. Special thanks to her friends at Our Lady of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now