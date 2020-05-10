Clukies, Edrick "Sparky" George of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Ed was born on July 11, 1931, and lived most of his life in St. Louis, Missouri. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Ed served proudly as a young man during the Korean War. He made his career as a successful salesman with John Henry Foster Company in St. Louis where he retired after 31 years of service. Ed was preceded in death by his father George, mother Ruth (Young), brother Arthur, and wife Marlene (Smith). He is survived by his son Paul and daughter-in-law Julie of Frisco, Colorado; three grandchildren: Phillip, Jason and Thomas; and his loving partner Beverly Hiatt and Beverly's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting, knowing and loving Ed will miss his kind heart, positive attitude and giving spirit. Services: Because of the pandemic occurring presently, memorial services in St. Louis, Missouri, and Green Valley, Arizona, will take place at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in his name to the Community Food Bank Green Valley (communityfoodbank.org/Locations/Green-Valley), or the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.