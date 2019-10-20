Edward A. Grossmann

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Obituary
Grossmann, Edward "Ed" A.

went home to his Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Norene Grossmann (nee Rosenkoetter) of 73 years; dear father of Edward (Karen) Grossmann and Marcia (Dennis) Pozzo and the late Glen Grossmann; dear grandpa of Dominic and Rachel Pozzo; son of the late Edward A. and Mary Grossmann (nee Mueller); brother of the late Audrey (survived by Joe) Ayres and Raymond (survived by Joan) Grossmann; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Ed was a WWII Veteran who proudly served in the Navy as a Seabee.

Services: Services for Ed are Private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
