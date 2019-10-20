Grossmann, Edward "Ed" A.

went home to his Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Norene Grossmann (nee Rosenkoetter) of 73 years; dear father of Edward (Karen) Grossmann and Marcia (Dennis) Pozzo and the late Glen Grossmann; dear grandpa of Dominic and Rachel Pozzo; son of the late Edward A. and Mary Grossmann (nee Mueller); brother of the late Audrey (survived by Joe) Ayres and Raymond (survived by Joan) Grossmann; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Ed was a WWII Veteran who proudly served in the Navy as a Seabee.

Services: Services for Ed are Private.