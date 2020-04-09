Langhammer, Edward A.

Fortified with the

Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Preceded in death by the love of his life Mary Langhammer (nee Maloney) and favorite daughter Mary Jude; loving father of Tony (Kim) Langhammer & Pat (Tim) Rekart; cherished grand-father of Liz (Tony) Peroutka, Jessica (Marty) Kuezle, Amy (Josh) Kaestner, Tony (Erica) Langhammer, Tim Rekart, & Maggie (Mike) Glover; dearest G papa of Leathan, Patti, Lana, Salvatore, Peter, Nick, Sadie, & William; dearest brother of Lorraine Miller, Joan Worthington, Virginia Rafferty, & Pat Maloney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Tributes to jaybsmith.com.