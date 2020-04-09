Edward A. Langhammer

Obituary
Langhammer, Edward A.

Fortified with the

Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Preceded in death by the love of his life Mary Langhammer (nee Maloney) and favorite daughter Mary Jude; loving father of Tony (Kim) Langhammer & Pat (Tim) Rekart; cherished grand-father of Liz (Tony) Peroutka, Jessica (Marty) Kuezle, Amy (Josh) Kaestner, Tony (Erica) Langhammer, Tim Rekart, & Maggie (Mike) Glover; dearest G papa of Leathan, Patti, Lana, Salvatore, Peter, Nick, Sadie, & William; dearest brother of Lorraine Miller, Joan Worthington, Virginia Rafferty, & Pat Maloney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Tributes to jaybsmith.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020
