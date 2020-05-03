Matthews, Edward A. Age 97, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie "Luffy" (nee Nussbaum). Ed was one of seven children born to Edward and Agatha Matthews of St. Louis, MO. Dear brother of the late Lorraine (Joe) Swartz, the late Mary Margaret (Edward) Mahen, Jean (Francis) Steffen, Fred (the late Shirley, surviving Beverly) Matthews, Ted Matthews (Mary Helen) and Shirley (the late John) Bish. Ed and Luffy had no children, but he was "Uncle Ed" to nineteen nieces and nephews. Ed was the radio operator and gunner on a B25 in the South Pacific during WWII and flew 43 combat missions. On the 21st mission, his plane was shot down and after a week of RR he returned to service. He received commendations including the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Medal. After the war, Ed worked for the post office as a letter carrier in the south St. Louis, Bevo Mill community; he also was the editor of the Neighborhood Newport News. Ed especially enjoyed telling war stories and repairing clocks and watches. He also was a skilled woodworker and built cabinetry and beautiful detailed furniture pieces. He enjoyed 55 happy years with his sweetheart, Luffy, until her passing in 2003. Due to current national health guidelines, there will be a private visitation at Kutis South County Chapel. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. The family wishes to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Delmar Gardens South for the love, care and affection given to Edward during his residency there, and to Pathways Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, or consider committing a random act of kindness in remembrance of this honorable and kind man.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.