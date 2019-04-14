O'Donnell, Edward A. April 11, 2019, 84. Visitation will be held April 16, 4:00-7:00 pm Kriegshauser West Mortuary, 9450 Olive Blvd. Olivette, MO 63132. Funeral Mass April 17, 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Pillar Church at 401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St Louis, MO 63131. Private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Remembrance and information at www.kriegshausermortuary.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019