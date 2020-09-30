Roach, Dr. Edward A.

beloved husband, father, friend and physician, departed peacefully from the embrace of his family on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 84.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Roach, by his sons Stephen and Kevin Roach, his daughter-in-law Donna, and by his grandchildren Taylor Roach, Brennan Roach, Morgan Minnix, and Brady Minnix. He is mourned by his beloved sister Eleanor Kane and her husband Matthew, by his entire extended family in Boston, by his wife Joyce's children Kris and Steven Factor, and by many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and so many others whom he touched during his life and medical career in St. Charles.

Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sally (Jozviak) Roach, his daughters Ann and Kathleen Roach, his parents Albert and Mary Roach of Stoneham, Massachusetts, and his brother Jim.

Dr. Roach was born in July 1936 in Somerville, Massachusetts and grew up in Stoneham, MA. He was a first-generation college graduate, graduating from Merrimack College in 1958 followed by medical school at St. Louis University.

After graduating medical school in 1962, he began his medical practice but soon had to leave his young wife and son to answer the draft and serve as a physician during the Vietnam War. He achieved a rank of Major and served in the 93rd Evac Hospital at Long Bihn, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Ribbon. From these experiences Ed learned to hate war, but love those who serve.

After his service he returned and began practice in St. Charles, Missouri, as one of the first cardiac specialists in St. Charles in the late 60's. He helped usher St. Joseph's Hospital into the modern era of cardiology. As Director of Cardiology and later the hospital's Chief of Staff, Ed expanded the hospital's capabilities, adding the radiology and ICU facilities during his tenure.

In his life he was both cardiologist and eventually a heart patient. He touched many lives and cared deeply about his patients. The most poignant memory for his family was the evening that St. Louis Cardinals football player J.V. Cain collapsed during practice at Lindenwood College and subsequently died. We remember that evening, our father slumping exhausted and tearful that none of the heroic measures of the care team could save the life of such a vibrant young athlete. Such was his constant passion for medicine. He was "Dr. Roach" to the very end.

Ed was blessed to have his life divided into two beautiful acts. He and his beloved wife Sally enjoyed 26 years building a family full of love and memories. Sally sadly was taken far too young and she is still grievously missed. But out of that pain, Ed was able to find Joyce and, with her joyful presence in his life, experience the pleasure of another 22 years of love and laughter during his golden years.

Ed endured plenty of tragedy and heartbreak, but to the last was entirely himself, taking boyish joy in the small things ... a wee nip of Jack Daniels, holding court among friends in deer camp, a jelly doughnut from Donut King, finally crowing to the Boston side when the Blues won the Stanley Cup, a trout on the line at Rockbridge, and a serenade of "Danny Boy" on St. Patrick's Day (and all other things Irish).

In retrospect, Ed might have been a leprechaun, for they are said to be diminutive spiritual beings, bearded in coat and hat, with a penchant for partaking in mischief. The evidence certainly seems to fit. He always had a twinkle, a spark, a joy that sustained him and those he touched through times high and low. His spark is now with God, but we will strive to keep it alive it memory.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service and burial will be private to respect the health of family, friends, and all those who loved Ed. The service will be live-streamed on Thursday, October 1 at 11:00 am CDT on the St. Peter Catholic Church Website. A celebration of Ed's life will be planned in the (hopefully near) post-COVID future. His remembrance page at Baue Funeral Home has been created to share memories, stories, and pictures. We would deeply appreciate it if you could take a moment to share a thought, memory, a picture, or (best) a funny story. All of us will cherish those memories. We celebrate all that Ed accomplished and all the lives he touched. We will miss him greatly. We all loved him.

In honor of his life and life's work, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.

The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes of St. Charles, Missouri. Visit Baue.com