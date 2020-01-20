Rice, Edward Alexander

Edward Alexander Rice, originally of Richmond Heights, transitioned peacefully last Thursday afternoon, surrounded by his loving family.

"Bud" or "Buddy" as he was affectionately known, was born in Richmond Heights on March 23, 1938 to Catherine (Taylor) & Edward Alexander Rice. He will be remembered for his athletic talents in football, baseball, basketball; as a Chaminade and University of Notre Dame Alumnus, service in the Army, inventing "Krud Kutter", and his tough character, delivering punchlines to jokes with a charming smile. His love for the "Fighting Irish" was apparent to all who spent more than five minutes with him. He is survived by his sister Mary Kay, oldest son Eddie, daughters Shawn, Kati, son John Paul & 6 grandchildren.

Services: Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Jan 21, Immacolata Church, 8900 Clayton Rd.