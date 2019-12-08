Higgins, Edward Aloysius

Edward was married for 65 years to Mary Suzanne (Sue) Higgins. They were parents of two daughters, Nancy Elizabeth (Jodi Mabb) Higgins of Denver and Carol Marie Graham of Kirkwood, and a son, David Francis (Mendi) Higgins of Newtown, PA. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Sara Suzanne Graham, a grandson, Elijah Edward Higgins, his sister, Elizabeth Mast, nine nephews and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Aloysius Higgins Sr. and Elsie Gummersbach Higgins, and two sisters, Alice Mary Higgins and Mary Ella McGuire. Edward was a 1953 graduate of St. Louis University and worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 44 years, the last 10 of which he was editor of the editorial page. He retired in 1997. Edward will be remembered for his love of family, ties to the St. Louis community and appreciation for life's blessings. He was a connoisseur of everything the city had to offer including its symphony, theater, museums, sports teams, zoo and parks, especially Forest Park. An avid history buff, he was known for being unable to resist the temptation to read every placard at the historical sites he visited. The combination of local knowledge and his daily consumption of books, newspapers, documentaries and movies made it virtually impossible to broach a topic for which he had no basis of reference. In other words, he was the ideal dinner companion. Edward also loved travel and the outdoors. Family vacation destinations included Lake Michigan, the Outer Banks, Gulf Shores, and Mammoth Cave. He had particularly fond memories of Santa Fe and Budapest. As a father, he deemed it important to take his children fishing, canoeing and camping. That very few fish were caught or that the family dog almost drowned was beside the point.

Impossible though it is to sum up such an extraordinary life, Edward was loved and respected for his generosity, integrity and equanimity. He will be dearly missed.

Services: Private funeral services will be held later, followed by his resurrection.